Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 44,573 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,210% compared to the average volume of 3,402 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK opened at $108.49 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $109.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

