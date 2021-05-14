Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,358 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,878% compared to the average volume of 372 put options.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Elastic by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,552,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,646,000 after buying an additional 119,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $3,336,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Elastic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.08. Elastic has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.