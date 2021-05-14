Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 17,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 760% compared to the typical volume of 2,036 call options.
Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $870.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.
Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,600 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 577,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 573,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
