Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 17,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 760% compared to the typical volume of 2,036 call options.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $870.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $169,076 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,600 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 577,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 573,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.