Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stake Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $281.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $206.92 and a 52 week high of $287.35.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.