Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.66% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $11,708,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,804,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,876,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 390,702 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVR opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $857.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

