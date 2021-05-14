Inverness Counsel LLC NY Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 56.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,458 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,368 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

NYSE EOG opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.04 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

