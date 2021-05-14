Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $253.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.