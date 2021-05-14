Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 274,387 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,387 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 2.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $51,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

