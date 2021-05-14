Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,408,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.35.
A number of brokerages have commented on INUV. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.
