Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,408,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on INUV. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at $721,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $59,157.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,555.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

