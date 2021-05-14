Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.24 Per Share

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuit in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the software maker will earn $6.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.13.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $405.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a twelve month low of $270.91 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

