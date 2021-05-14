Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

INTZ has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.60 million, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

