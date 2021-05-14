Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTZ. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Intrusion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $156.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale Booth acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,855.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $2,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $3,392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 965.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

