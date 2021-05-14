inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.26 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get inTEST alerts:

Shares of INTT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 79,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,333. The company has a market capitalization of $133.88 million, a P/E ratio of 628.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. inTEST has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.