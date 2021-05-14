Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

IKTSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

