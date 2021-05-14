Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$32.88 and last traded at C$32.26, with a volume of 204586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ITP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.91.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.