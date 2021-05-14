Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given New C$38.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$38.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.75.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded up C$0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,658. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$10.48 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.