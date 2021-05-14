Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to C$38.50 at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.42.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

