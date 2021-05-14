InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Raised to $18.00 at Raymond James

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.53% from the company’s previous close.

IIPZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

