International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Justin Lockwood Sells 23,187 Shares

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) insider Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total value of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97).

IPF stock opened at GBX 137.80 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.52. International Personal Finance plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.93 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.80 ($1.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

