International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.74 and its 200 day moving average is $125.43. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

