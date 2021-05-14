International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICAGY. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.