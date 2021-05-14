Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.29.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,925. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.