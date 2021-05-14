Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.05 million-$44.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.82 million.

Shares of INS opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.11. Intelligent Systems has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

