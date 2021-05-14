Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.05 million-$44.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.82 million.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of INS opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $300.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.11. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

