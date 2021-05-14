Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.37 and last traded at $67.12. Approximately 10,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,547,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,841 shares of company stock valued at $49,591,051 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,268,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

