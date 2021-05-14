Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$185.78.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up C$1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$161.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$123.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$167.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$160.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$150.28. The company has a market cap of C$23.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.7799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

