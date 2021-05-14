Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $296.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.93.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $6.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,945. Insulet has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 513.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 754.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 186,301 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

