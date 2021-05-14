Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 130,839 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.93.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $226.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.07. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $164.40 and a 52-week high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.