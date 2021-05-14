Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $10.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.20. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,396. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.64.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

