Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,701,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $54.28.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

