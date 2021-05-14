Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.20. 32 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,681. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

