Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 3,186 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

ESGU traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. 3,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,415. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73.

