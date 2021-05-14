Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Sells $163,150.00 in Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,135.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE INT opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 45,808 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 75,814 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

