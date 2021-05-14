Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Sells $163,150.00 in Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,135.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE INT opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 45,808 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 75,814 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
World Fuel Services Company Profile
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.
