Insider Selling: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00.

Luis Rojo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00.

NYSE SCL opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.73. Stepan has a 12-month low of $83.66 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

