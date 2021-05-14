Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,735,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,166,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $946,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $1,716,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,214,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00.

NYSE RES traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after buying an additional 72,290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after buying an additional 285,044 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 426,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

