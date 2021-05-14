Insider Selling: RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Sells $103,752.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $80,424.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,325 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $73,781.75.

RFM opened at $23.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter.

