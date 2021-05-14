Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Sells 2,288 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $17,640.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $117,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RMNI opened at $5.94 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $505.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

