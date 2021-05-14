Insider Selling: PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Sells $2,908,000.00 in Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PEP stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
