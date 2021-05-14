Insider Selling: PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Sells $2,908,000.00 in Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PEP stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.