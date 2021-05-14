Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells 118,000 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

