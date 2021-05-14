Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CAO Sells 1,564 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel G. Pekofske also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $197.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

