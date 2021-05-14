Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,162,798.90 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,721,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,391,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.19 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

