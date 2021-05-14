Insider Selling: Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Sells $931,266.40 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MMS stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $96.05.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
