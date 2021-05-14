Insider Selling: Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Sells $931,266.40 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

