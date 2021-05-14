Insider Selling: Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Sells 12,901 Shares of Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,570.

Marie Inkster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,728. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.23.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.49.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.