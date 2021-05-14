Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells $409,578.26 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $409,578.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,378.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.19 million, a PE ratio of -237.64 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

