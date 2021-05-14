Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 48,006 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 48,006 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $156,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Linda Stinson sold 27,185 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $89,982.35.

On Friday, May 7th, Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $271,172.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,555.27.

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $129,353.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $147,063.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $95,375.94.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $3.27 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $45,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

