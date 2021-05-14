Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 48,006 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 48,006 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $156,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Linda Stinson sold 27,185 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $89,982.35.
- On Friday, May 7th, Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $271,172.72.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,555.27.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $129,353.36.
- On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $147,063.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $83,374.50.
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $37,278.85.
- On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,600.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $65,902.50.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $95,375.94.
Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $3.27 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.87.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $45,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.