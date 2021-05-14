Insider Selling: Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Sells 5,480 Shares of Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,126. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Cerner by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cerner by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.