Insider Selling: Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Director Sells $11,727,500.00 in Stock

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FUN opened at $45.87 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

FUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

