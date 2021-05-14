Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Director Sells 1,760 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BRKS stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.11. 780,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,799. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,211,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

