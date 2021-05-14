Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Sells 6,709 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60.

BMRN opened at $75.51 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

