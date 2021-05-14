Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Sells 6,709 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Brian Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60.
BMRN opened at $75.51 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
