Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $3,635,700.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott M. Mcfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalara alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00.

Avalara stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.